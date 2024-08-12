Young Thug racketeering and gang trial resumes with new judge presiding

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors in the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against rapper Young Thug and others returned to an Atlanta courtroom after an eight-week pause to find a new judge on the bench. After the original judge in the case was removed, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker was appointed to take over the case. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that after Whitaker denied motions for a mistrial, the trial resumed Monday with Kenneth Copeland returning to the witness stand. Young Thug, a Grammy winner whose given name is Jeffery Williams, was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen others of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law.

