Death Valley’s scorching heat kills second man this summer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man died from overheating at Death Valley National Park after hiking on a day where temperatures reached nearly 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.3 degrees Celsius). On Aug. 1, he returned from a trail and drove his car off a 20-foot embankment, according to officials Monday. Witnesses say he initially declined their help, and his responses did not make sense. According to the bystanders, he was breathing until right before responders arrived. Officials say it is the second heat-related death of the summer, after a motorcyclist died in July while traveling with a group through the desert basin.