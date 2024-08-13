Dentist charged with invasion of privacy after camera found in employee bathroom, police say

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia dentist is facing invasion of privacy charges after police say a concealed camera was allegedly found in his office’s employee bathroom. Dr. Jeremy Michael Crow turned himself in Monday to police in Weirton. Police Chief Charlie Kush says an employee in May reported finding the camera inside a water bottle in the bathroom used by staff at Crow’s office. He says an investigation found that at least 10 female employees reported seeing the same device. Kush says there was no evidence any cameras were placed in the office’s public bathroom. Crow’s attorney said he looked forward to his acquittal by a jury and that he would keep practicing dentistry while out on bond.

