Ex-NFL player gets prison time in death of 5-year-old girl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former pro football player Cierre Wood has been sentenced to prison in the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter at his Las Vegas apartment. The 33-year-old former NFL and Canadian Football league running back reached a deal with prosecutors earlier this year and pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder and child abuse. A judge on Tuesday sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years for the murder charge. Authorities say the child, La’Rayah Davis, died of multiple blunt force injuries on April 9, 2019.

