Family and friends of actor Johnny Wactor urge more action to find his killers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family and friends of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor are making a public plea for help in finding and convicting his killers. Speaking at a news conference outside City Hall on Tuesday, Wactor’s mother Scarlett Wactor asked that anyone who knew anything come forward, saying it would help her and her surviving sons heal. The 37-year-old Wactor was leaving work at a downtown LA bar on May 25 when he came upon three suspects stealing the catalytic converter from his car and one of them shot him. On Aug. 5, police released surveillance images of the suspects and asked for public help in identifying them.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.