Ferguson police to release body camera footage of protest where officer was badly hurt

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson police say Chief Troy Doyle will release body camera footage from a protest that turned violent on the 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, resulting in a life-threatening brain injury to a Black police officer. Doyle and other leaders will speak at a news conference Tuesday in the Missouri town that became synonymous with the national Black Lives Matter movement after Michael Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer in 2014. Doyle is expected to provide an update on the investigation and an update on Officer Travis Brown’s condition. Authorities say a protester tackled the officer late Friday night, knocking him backward.

