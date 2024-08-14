4 injured in shooting at Virginia State University, and police have multiple suspects

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say four people were injured in a shooting at Virginia State University. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The four who were shot were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police have identified multiple suspects and charges were pending. Officials say there is no further threat to the community. A spokesperson for the 4,000-student school south of Richmond says none of the victims or suspects are enrolled for the fall semester. Classes start next week, but freshmen and student leaders are already on campus.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.