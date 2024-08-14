German court suspends the government’s ban of a far-right magazine pending an appeal ruling

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has suspended a ban the government imposed last month on a far-right magazine. The court said Wednesday that Compact magazine can continue to publish while judges mull its appeal in depth. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser banned Compact and its publisher on July 16. She described Compact as “a central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene” and said that it “agitates in an unspeakable way against Jews, against people with a history of migration and against our parliamentary democracy.” Compact appealed to the Federal Administrative Court and sought to have the ban suspended while the court considers the case in full. It’s a process that typically takes months.

