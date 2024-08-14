Kylian Mbappé scores on debut for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has pulled on Real Madrid’s famous white jersey for the first time in a competitive match and marked the occasion with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. Mbappé started and played 82 minutes at the National Stadium in Warsaw. He met a pass from Jude Bellingham across the area with a shot into the top corner in the 68th minute. Federico Valverde tapped home a cross from Vinícius Junior in the 59th to set Madrid on its way to a record sixth victory in the Super Cup. It is an annual match between the Champions League winners (Madrid) and the Europa League champions (Atalanta).

