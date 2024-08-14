Michigan State sued by quiz creator over Hitler question streamed on videoboards at football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has been sued over the Adolf Hitler question that appeared on Spartan Stadium screens before a game last season, with the quiz’s creator saying the university didn’t have permission to use its product that “was not created for a mass-market use at an American college football game.” Floris van Pallandt, owner of Carsilius Media, BV, and operator of The Quiz Channel on YouTube, filed a lawsuit against the school’s Board of Regents last week that asks for $150,000 in damages plus fees. Van Pallandt alleges using the quiz was copyright infringement and the company was subject to ridicule for Michigan State’s public showing of the Hitler question.