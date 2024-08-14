Motorcyclist pleads guilty to vehicular homicide and gets 17 years for Georgia state trooper’s death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A motorcyclist has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of a Georgia state trooper during a vehicle pursuit. News outlets report that a judge ordered 21-year-old Gerson Danilo Ayala-Rodriguez to spend 17 years in prison after his plea on Wednesday. Ayala-Rodriguez was facing a murder charge in the January death of Trooper Jimmy Censecar. Cenescar died after he lost control of his cruiser on Interstate 85 and struck an embankment in the north Atlanta suburb of Suwanee. Authorities say Cenescar was trying to stop Ayala-Rodriguez for a traffic violation before he fled, prompting the trooper to chase his car.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.