Pennsylvania troopers stop drivers at similar rates no matter their race or ethnicity, study finds

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — A new study says Pennsylvania drivers get pulled over and are cited by state police at roughly comparable rates no matter their race or ethnicity. The information about 450,000 vehicle stops in 2023 was made public on Wednesday. Researchers also say trooper decisions about how to enforce the law after they stop someone are most strongly based on legal factors and not the drivers’ or troopers’ identifying characteristics. Experts say the findings may be the result of increasing scrutiny and supervision in the field. State police in Pennsylvania have changed how they train troopers and have prioritized treating people equally.

