People with ADHD are turning to AI apps to help with tasks. Experts say try it cautiously

People who have ADHD are starting to turn to AI to help them break down once-insurmountable tasks like emails, business plans and proofreading. Experts say the apps can help those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder get through must-dos more quickly. But they also caution that it shouldn’t replace traditional treatment for ADHD and expressed concerns about potential overreliance and invasion of privacy. And one expert described the research around AI and ADHD as “inconclusive.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.