Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s ‘Antisemitism in America’ to be published next winter

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have a book out next winter that draws in part upon his own life and religion for what he calls a “warning” about antisemitism. Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Wednesday that Schumer’s “Antisemitism in America” will be released Feb. 18. The 73-year-old Schumer, a Democrat from New York, will trace his journey from Brooklyn in the 1960s to Harvard in the ’70s to his decades in Washington. Schumer also will write at length about the recent wave of conspiracy theories about Jews and attacks against synagogues and Jewish students.

