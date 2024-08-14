Sudan army absent as 1st day of peace talks conclude in Switzerland

CAIRO (AP) — The first day of U.S.-led peace talks aimed at finding a solution to Sudan’s brutal conflict concluded in Geneva with the country’s military absent and the other warring party’s participation unclear. The talks come as the war-wrecked country faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The country’s military did not send representatives and it did not appear that delegates from the other warring party, the Rapid Support Forces, attended Wednesday’s session. Diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, The United Arab Emirates, the Africa Union and the United Nations were at the talks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.