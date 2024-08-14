Vince Vaughn, ‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator Bill Lawrence bring good fun to Carl Hiassen’s ‘Bad Monkey’
Associated Press
Vince Vaughn returns to television with his new series “Bad Monkey” for Apple TV+, debuting Wednesday. The story is based on a novel by Carl Hiaasen and the show was co-created by Bill Lawrence, who also is responsible for critically acclaimed shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Cougar Town” and “Scrubs.” Vaughn says he’s known Lawrence for more than 25 years and that they used to play poker together. In “Bad Monkey,” Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a former detective-turned-restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys. He stumbles upon a case that he can’t walk away from. Michelle Monaghan, Meredith Hagner and Natalie Martinez also co-star.