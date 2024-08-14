Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver Olympic wrestling medal rejected by arbitration court

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified from an Olympic final for missing weight has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Paris. The court announced the decision Wednesday. The Indian Olympic Association’s President, P.T. Usha, expressed shock and disappointment at the court’s decision, the Press Trust of India reported. Phogat was disqualified from the final in the women’s 50-kilogram freestyle category after weighing in 100 grams above the weight limit on Aug. 7. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she was denied a medal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.