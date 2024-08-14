White Florida woman says she fatally shot Black neighbor amid fear for her own life

A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s children. That’s according to a video statement played Wednesday in court at the manslaughter trial of Susan Lorincz in Ocala, Florida. The mother of the woman who was fatally shot last year has disputed that account, saying Susan Lorincz was intent on harming Ajike “A.J.” Owens. Lorincz says she never intended to kill anyone. She faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter.

