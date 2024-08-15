Chicago police chief highlights officer training as critical to Democratic convention security
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent is touting extensive officer training as a critical part of the city’s preparations for the Democratic National Convention next week. Roughly 50,000 people are expected to come to Chicago for the convention, including thousands of anti-war activists who plan to demonstrate near the United Center. That’s where Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party’s nomination. Superintendent Larry Snelling tole The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Chicago Police Department is prepared to deal with large crowds and any security concerns. All Chicago officers have undergone constitutional policing and de-escalation training.