South Africa drops charges against 95 Libyans who were arrested at an illegal military camp

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Officials in South Africa say prosecutors have withdrawn charges against 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested at an alleged illegal military training camp in the Mpumalanga province last month. Police alleged that the men — who entered the country on study visas — were receiving military training at the camp where firearms and ammunition were recovered during a widely publicized police raid. During their initial appearances in court, they said the accused said they were receiving security training at the camp. The men are expected to be deported to Libya in the next 48 hours.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.