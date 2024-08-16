Family agrees to settle lawsuit against officer whose police dog killed an Alabama man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The family of a man who was killed by a police dog in Alabama six years ago has agreed to settle its lawsuit against the dog’s handler. But the family of Joseph Pettaway still plans to appeal a ruling clearing the city of Montgomery and its police chief. Pettaway was sleeping in a small house where he was employed as a handyman when officer Nicholas Barber released the dog. It found Pettaway and bit into his groin, severing his femoral artery. Their attorney expressed hope Friday that the proposed settlement will bring them some closure.

