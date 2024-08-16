Mexico’s truth commission reveals new evidence of ‘death flights’ during 1965-1990 ‘dirty war’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More evidence has emerged that Mexican authorities disposed of the bodies of dissidents in “death flights” during the country’s 1965-1990 “dirty war.” Mexico’s governmental Truth Commission said in a report Friday that recollections by witnesses and documents leaked over the years describe the chilling last moments of the victims. The victims, who have not been identified, were pulled one by one to a bench at a military airfield near Acapulco. They believed they were going to have their photographs taken, but were instead shot in the back of the head, and their bodies dumped in the Pacific Ocean. The Mexican government was seeking to eliminate leftist social and guerrilla movements.

