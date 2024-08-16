Supreme Court keeps new rules about sex discrimination in education on hold in half the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has kept on hold in roughly half the country new regulations about sex discrimination in education, rejecting a Biden administration request. The court voted 5-4, with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the three liberal justices in dissent. At issue were protections for pregnant students and students who are parents, and the procedures schools must use in responding to sexual misconduct complaints. The most noteworthy of the new regulations, involving protections for transgender students, were not part of the administration’s plea to the high court. They remain blocked in 25 states and hundreds of individual colleges and schools across the country because of lower court orders. The cases will continue in those courts.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.