Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day. In a memo Saturday, the Harris-Walz campaign said the fall advertising push will include $170 million in television reservations running for nine weeks, starting Sept. 3, in battleground states. It also includes more than $200 million in digital reservations on platforms such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube. That does not include spending on ads on social media or search services. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has only reserved advertising time after Labor Day in two states, the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.