Wildfires rage in western Turkey for a 3rd straight day exacerbated by windy and dry weather

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say wildfires are raging across western Turkey for a third straight day exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures. More than 130 fires have erupted across the country in the past week. That’s according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate. Most have been brought under control, but eight major fires continued in the provinces of Izmir, Aydin, Manisa, Karabuk and Bolu. Thousands of firefighters are tackling the blazes on land and from the air, with dozens of aircraft and hundreds of vehicles aiding in the emergency response.

