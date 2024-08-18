Tips for hiking during summer months temperatures
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The borderland has seen 47 triple digit days and it doesn't seem like a major drop in temperature is coming anytime soon.
Enrique Duenas-Aguilar spokesperson for the El Paso fire department says so far this year there have been 21 rescues. The El Paso Fire department and Texas Park & Wildlife offer this tips to stay safe.
TIPS TO STAY SAFE:
- Get current maps of the area. Know rules and regulations.
- Be aware of the types of wildlife in the area by searching the web or calling the ranger station.
- Take plenty of drinking water (one gallon per person is ideal).
- Take light snacks.
- Check weather conditions and wear proper clothing accordingly.
- Avoid doing activities during extreme temperatures.
- Use sunblock lotion, wear a long sleeve shirt and long pants, and use a cap or hat.
- Do activities with a partner or in a group, If you must do activities alone, let someone know your plans.
- Stay on the trail. Walking off-trail increases your chance of suffering an injury, getting lost, or encountering dangerous wildlife.
- Have a fully charged cell phone for emergencies. Cell phone service is not always available.
- Carry with you a whistle, mirror, flag, flashlight, flare, or other means to signal your location