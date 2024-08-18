Skip to Content
Tips for hiking during summer months temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The borderland has seen 47 triple digit days and it doesn't seem like a major drop in temperature is coming anytime soon.

Enrique Duenas-Aguilar spokesperson for the El Paso fire department says so far this year there have been 21 rescues. The El Paso Fire department and Texas Park & Wildlife offer this tips to stay safe.

TIPS TO STAY SAFE:

  • Get current maps of the area. Know rules and regulations.
  • Be aware of the types of wildlife in the area by searching the web or calling the ranger station.
  • Take plenty of drinking water (one gallon per person is ideal).
  • Take light snacks.
  • Check weather conditions and wear proper clothing accordingly.
  • Avoid doing activities during extreme temperatures.
  • Use sunblock lotion, wear a long sleeve shirt and long pants, and use a cap or hat.
  • Do activities with a partner or in a group, If you must do activities alone, let someone know your plans.
  • Stay on the trail. Walking off-trail increases your chance of suffering an injury, getting lost, or encountering dangerous wildlife.
  • Have a fully charged cell phone for emergencies. Cell phone service is not always available.
  • Carry with you a whistle, mirror, flag, flashlight, flare, or other means to signal your location
