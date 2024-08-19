Alabama sets November date for third nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has set a Nov. 21 execution date for what is scheduled to be the nation’s third death sentence carried out by nitrogen gas. Gov. Kay Ivey sat the execution date for Carey Dale Grayson. Grayson one of four teenagers convicted in the 1994 killing of 37-year-old Vickie Deblieux in Jefferson County. In January, Alabama executed Kenneth Smith in the nation’s first nitrogen gas execution. While Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall described the execution as “textbook,” lawyers for inmates said it was the antithesis of the state’s prediction that nitrogen would provide a quick and humane death. A second execution via nitrogen gas is set for September.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.