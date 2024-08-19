Boston duck boat captains rescue toddler and father from Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a Boston “duck boat” rescued a father and son from the Charles River. The Boston Duck Tours boat was participating in safety drills when it retrieved the pair from the water Monday morning. One of the captains, Michael Rosario, said it went from training to a “real-life rescue.” Police say the boy got past safety railing and fell into the river. His father quickly jumped in after him. Photos showed the father clinging to the river’s rock face with one arm while holding his son with the other. The Cambridge Fire Department said the boy was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.