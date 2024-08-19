Firefighters significantly tame California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire this year has been significantly tamed as the state’s initially fierce fire season has, at least temporarily, fallen into a relative calm. The Park Fire was 53% contained Monday after scorching nearly 671 square miles in several northern counties. It destroyed 637 structures and damaged 49 as it became the state’s fourth-largest wildfire on record. A large portion of the fire area is now in mop-up stages and residents of evacuated areas are returning home. Timber in its northeast corner continues to burn. Cal Fire says the blaze is currently burning islands of fuels within containment lines.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.