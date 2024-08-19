Indianapolis police sergeant faces internet child exploitation charges, department says
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant in Indianapolis faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by members of an internet crimes against children unit. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the officer was arrested Monday and is a 12-year veteran of the department. He has yet to be charged by prosecutors. The investigation was spurred Aug. 6 by a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which alerts law enforcement to material uploaded or downloaded of sexually exploited children on the internet. Police Chief Chris Bailey suspended the sergeant Monday pending a recommendation of termination to the department’s Civilian Police Merit Board.