Kenya will reintroduce some tax proposals that sparked deadly protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s new finance minister says some of the proposed taxes that led to weeks of deadly protests earlier this year will be reintroduced through a tax amendment bill as the country struggles to find revenue to pay off debts. The announcement has drawn criticism from some Kenyans whose anger over the rising cost of living had led demonstrators to storm Parliament and pressure the president to drop an earlier finance bill and fire most of his Cabinet. The youth-led protest movement has said demonstrations across Kenya will continue.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.