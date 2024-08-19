Ruth Johnson Colvin, who founded Literacy Volunteers of America, has died at 107

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The founder of Literacy Volunteers of America has died. The nonprofit ProLiteracy says Ruth Johnson Colvin was 107 years old and died on Sunday in Syracuse, New York. ProLiteracy was created when Literacy Volunteers merged with Laubach Literacy. Colvin launched Literacy Volunteers of America in 1962 to speak out against illiteracy and teach people to read. She was inspired by 1960 census data that showed 11,000 illiterate people were living in Syracuse, where she lived. Colvin was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006. She is also in the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

