20 passengers killed and hundreds missing in Congo boat accident

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local officials in western Congo say that a weekend boat accident on the Lukeni river has left at least 20 people dead and hundreds missing. Jacques Nzenza Mongie, the administrator of Kutu territory, says that the motorized wooden boat was carrying around 300 passengers and navigating by night when it crashed into a sunken barge. It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country, where overloading is often to blame. In June, 80 passengers lost their lives when an overloaded boat sank near the capital.

