A 2-year-old accidentally shot and wounded his mother’s boyfriend, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Virginia boy accidentally shot his mother’s boyfriend, critically wounding him. Liz Caroon is a spokesperson for police in Chesterfield County. She says a preliminary investigation shows that the man put the gun on a chair as he was about to leave the house Monday morning and the boy picked it up and accidentally fired it. The man remained in critical condition at a hospital on Tuesday. The child was not injured.

