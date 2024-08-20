Campaign to bring casino to Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks sues to get measure on ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to bring a casino to the Missouri tourist destination of the Lake of the Ozarks is suing to bring the proposal before voters. The secretary of state’s office last week said the campaign did not collect enough voter signatures for the constitutional amendment to go on November’s ballot. But the Osage River and Gaming Convention says it collected plenty of signatures. The group filed a lawsuit Tuesday. It’s asking a judge to order the proposal be put on the ballot.

