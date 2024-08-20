Disaster declaration approved for Vermont for July flooding from remnants of Beryl

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Vermont that makes federal funding available to help people and communities affected by flooding from July 9 through July 11 caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The storm dumped more than 6 inches of rain in just a few hours on parts of Vermont. The flooding destroyed and damaged homes, knocked out bridges, cut off towns and retraumatized a state where some people are still awaiting assistance after the last catastrophic floods that hit a year earlier. Vermont’s governor has made a separate disaster declaration request for flooding from storms on July 30.

