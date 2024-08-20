Hunter Biden’s lawyers, prosecutors headed back to court ahead of his trial on federal tax charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hunter Biden’s legal team and prosecutors will appear in a California courtroom as the judge weighs what evidence can be presented to the jury in the upcoming federal tax trial of President Joe Biden’s son. Hunter Biden is accused of a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes in the case headed for trial in September in Los Angeles’ federal court. It’s the second criminal trial for the president’s son, who was convicted in June of felony gun charges in a separate federal case stemming from the purchase of a revolver in 2018. Prosecutors and the defense have been fighting for weeks in court papers over what evidence and testimony they should be allowed to present.

