Michigan doctor charged with taking photos and videos of naked children and adults

Published 2:01 PM

Associated Press

A suburban Detroit doctor has been arrested after authorities found scores of nude photos and videos of children and adults taken while the victims were changing at a swim school, lying in hospital beds and undressed elsewhere. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says 40-year-old Dr. Oumair Aejaz was arrested Aug. 8 at his home in Rochester Hills. He is charged with child sexually abusive activity and other charges. The Associated Press was not immediately able to reach an attorney representing him. A prosecutor says the current charges involve images taken of a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old and two women at a children’s swim school.

