Past presidents, political props and a dance party: Takeaways from Day 2 of the DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention’s second night is highlighting the party’s past presidents, particularly Chicago’s own Barack Obama, and tying them to Vice President Kamala Harris. The Democrats on Tuesday also turned their ceremonial roll call of the states into a raucous dance party. And they went all-in on promoting cross-party appeal, featuring a former Donald Trump spokeswoman and a Republican mayor from the battleground state of Arizona. Harris and running mate Tim Walz ducked out of Chicago to hold a rally just up the interstate in Milwaukee. They’re wooing voters in swing state Wisconsin, a recognition they expect this election to be razor-close. Harris scoffed when someone in the crowd seemed to call out that she’d already won.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.