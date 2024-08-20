Qatar Airways acquires a 25% stake in the private African carrier Airlink

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Qatar Airways has acquired a 25% stake in the private African carrier Airlink. The airlines announced the agreement Tuesday but no financial details were immediately disclosed. South Africa-based Airlink flies to more than 45 destinations in southern and East Africa and the deal will enhance an existing code-share agreement between the airlines. Qatar Airways currently flies to 29 destinations in Africa. Qatar Airways group chief executive officer Badr Mohammed al-Meer says the investment in Airlink “further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future.” Qatar Airways is owned by the Qatari government.

