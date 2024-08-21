2 Louisiana Supreme Court candidates disqualified, leaving 1 on the ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The upcoming election for a new Louisiana Supreme Court justice may be decided before voters ever reach the polls. Two of the three candidates have been disqualified from the race under an opinion issued by the very court they are running for. The Louisiana Supreme Court said in a 5-2 ruling Tuesday that Marcus Hunter and Leslie Chambers failed to provide adequate proof that they filed their tax returns in a timely manner. The only remaining candidate on the ballot for the 10-year term is John Michael Guidry, chief judge of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.

