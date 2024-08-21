Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in case seeking to keep ranked vote repeal measure off ballot

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear a case that will decide whether a measure aimed at repealing the state’s open primary and ranked choice general election system should stay on the November ballot. Arguments are set for Thursday in Anchorage. The parties are seeking a ruling from the court by Sept. 3. Three voters who sued to disqualify the measure from the ballot are challenging a lower court ruling that found the state Division of Elections complied with deadlines and acted within its authority when it allowed sponsors of the repeal measure to fix errors with petition booklets after they were already turned in.

