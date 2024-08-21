Democrats set their convention roll call to a soundtrack. Here’s how each song fits each state

The traditional roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago became a boisterous dance party, with each state’s delegation announcing their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris to a song befitting their state. Tuesday’s musical nods were mostly obvious. Massachusetts went with a punk rock anthem about Boston. Kansas picked a song from the band Kansas. But there were also some downright inscrutable ones. American Samoa rolled out a hit from Lady Gaga, for example.

