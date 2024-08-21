Georgia counties urge state elections board to stop changing rules ahead of November

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia counties are asking the state’s Election Board to stop changing the rules ahead of the November election. They’re concerned about creating unnecessary confusion for poll workers and voters. The state board has been considering a slew of rule proposals in recent months and has adopted several of them. Board members indicated Monday that they’ll consider more rules at a meeting on Sept. 20. The Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials said in a statement Tuesday that its members are “gravely concerned” that any additional changes will disrupt the poll worker preparation and training they’re doing.

