Greek authorities rescued 147 migrants trying to reach the country in small boats

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued nearly 150 migrants trying to reach the country by sea in small boats over a 24-hour period, including one that had 115 people crammed into it. A coast guard statement says Wednesday the small vessel was located in distress Tuesday off the eastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos that’s close to the Turkish coast. It was carrying 67 men, 27 women and 21 children. And some 30 nautical miles (35 miles) south of Crete, the coast guard rescued 25 men and seven boys from a boat that had been three days at sea after leaving from eastern Libya.

