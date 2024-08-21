Ohio finds 597 noncitizens who voted or registered in recent elections, a fraction of its electorate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief has referred for possible prosecution 597 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot in a recent election. The total represents a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate of more than 8 million people, but it comes as noncitizen voting has become a centerpiece of Republicans’ 2024 campaign messaging. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said of the cases referred to Attorney General Dave Yost, 138 appear to have voted. Ohio doesn’t allow noncitizens to register or vote. The cases were identified as part of a routine review. Only a handful are prosecuted.

