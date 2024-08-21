Pakistan authorities charge man with cyber terrorism over misinformation that sparked riots in UK
Associated Press
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan have arrested and charged a man with cyber terrorism for his alleged role in spreading misinformation that led to widespread rioting in the U.K. earlier this month. The suspect was identified as freelance web developer Farhan Asif, 32. Imran Kishwar, deputy inspector general of investigations in the eastern city of Lahore, said Wednesday that the man is accused of spreading misinformation from YouTube and Facebook about the British suspect in a stabbing that killed three girls and injured 10 other people on July 29 at a dance class in Northwest England. The false information, including a name that suggested the boy was Muslim, said he was a recently arrived asylum-seeker.