Propane blast levels Pennsylvania home, kills woman and injures man

JEFFERSON, Pa. (AP) — State police say an explosion that leveled a home in northeastern Pennsylvania and killed a woman and seriously injured a man was apparently caused by a propane leak. The blast in Jefferson Township near Scranton was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday. It sparked a fire that sent thick smoke spewing high into the air and sent debris flying through the residential neighborhood. A 75-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was pulled from the home and taken to a hospital. State police say the source of the propane leak and what caused it to ignite remains under investigation.

