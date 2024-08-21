Subadult loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean in Florida after rehabilitation

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A rehabilitated sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean from a Florida beach. Officials say Willow was set free Wednesday behind the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. Inwater Research Group found the injured subadult loggerhead in nearby Jense Bay and brought the sea turtle to the center on June 25. Veterinarians diagnosed Willow with debilitated turtle syndrome. The condition causes sea turtles to be malnourished, fatigued and encrusted in barnacles. The turtle made a full recovery after being treated with antibiotics, fluids and iron.

