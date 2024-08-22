Skip to Content
2024 US Open: Coco Gauff’s rising career hits a bump before she defends her first Grand Slam title

Published 4:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Yes, Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam champion. Yes, she’s been ranked No. 1 in doubles and No. 2 in singles. Yes, she’s already a big star who transcends her sport and was a flag bearer alongside LeBron James at the Paris Olympics and has a signature shoe and is featured on Wheaties boxes. She was 19 when she won her first Grand Slam trophy in New York a year ago. Her title defense at the U.S. Open begins Monday. But Gauff is in a bit of a slump as the tournament begins.

